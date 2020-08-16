Search underway for missing elderly man in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 81-year-old Vivian Oswaldo Sarjeant was last seen in an apartment along the 2700 block of Celebration Pointe Lane East, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said Sarjeant has dementia and may be in need of medical care.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white stripes, gray pajama pants and black Crocs.

Police said Sarjeant has scars on his right calf and is missing a tooth.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Margate Police at (954) 972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.

