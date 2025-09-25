MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the Margate Police Department are seeking the public’s help in the search of a missing elderly man.

Detectives say Claudius Dufresne, 74, was last seen in the area of 7551 Normande Court in the morning of Sept. 25.

Dufresne stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and navy blue pants.

Officials say he meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Claudius Dufresne is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.