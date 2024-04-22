FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing elderly man from Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a silver alert for 77-year-old Albert Burks, on Monday.

Burks was last seen on April 21 in the area of 190th Block of Southwest 37th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, he may be traveling in a 2015 blue Nissan Altima with a Florida tag ISHP63.

Burks stands tall at five feet and nine inches, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes, and a salt-and-pepper hair color.

