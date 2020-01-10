Search underway for missing Coral Springs woman

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coral Springs.
According to Coral Springs Police, 63-year-old Josseline Jackson was last seen in the area of an apartment building with the address of 11911-102 Royal Palm Boulevard, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Investigators said she has Alzheimer’s, dementia and diabetes.
Jackson was last seen wearing a red top and red pants with white or gray sneakers.
Officials urge anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800 or 911.
