TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking help from the public in locating an 83-year-old man who went missing from Tamarac on Monday evening.

Felix Santiago was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on August 14, in the vicinity of the 10000 block of East Clairmont Circle. He was wearing a gray shirt and pants. Santiago, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate Z2PTQ.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to Santiago’s whereabouts. BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship can be reached at 954-321-4268. The BSO non-emergency number is available at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.