LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing woman from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Carol Lewis was last seen on Saturday, near the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Way in Lauderdale Lakes.

Lewis stands approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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