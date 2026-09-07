TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives seek the public’s help in finding a missing man from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old George Deshong was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Monday near the 7700 block of Northwest 87th Avenue.

Deshong stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark cargo shorts at the time of his disappearance.

According to his family, Deshong has Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357).

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