Hollywood Police need the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to detectives, Rogerard Pierre vanished over the weekend in Hollywood. He was last seen on Saturday morning in the area near 22nd Avenue and Polk Street.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a blue hat.

Police said if you see him or know of his whereabouts, call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.