FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a missing elderly woman who was seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Caroline Woolery-Walters was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 6 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said the 70-year-old was traveling from Jamaica to visit family in Philadelphia.

Woolery-Walters stands about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow head wrap, yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

