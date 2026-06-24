FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Erna Alceus was last seen near the 2900 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Alceus stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, and was wearing a white dress with white sandals, and carrying a white bag at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700.

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