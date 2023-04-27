PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in searching for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Rufus Terry was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. near the HCA Florida Westside Hospital, located at 8201 W. Broward Boulevard.

Detectives said Terry stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has dark brown eyes. He also has receding, short-cropped salt-and-pepper short-cropped hair.

Terry was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark shorts and green socks.

Officials said Terry suffers from dementia and an altered mental status. He is also said to be on foot.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-445-2942 or email Pio@psd.plantation.org.

