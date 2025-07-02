HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing 66-year-old from Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said Susan Sykes was last seen at CAO Bakery along Hollywood Boulevard and North 24th Avenue on Monday night.

Sykes was last seen wearing a pink top, gray skirt, blue bag and white shoes with dark sunglasses.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sykes’ whereabouts to contact Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

