FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Manuel Bolano-Torres was last seen at FLL, near 200 Terminal Drive, just after 7:50 p.m., Tuesday.

Bolano-Torres stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and dark jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Bolano-Torres’s family told detectives that he suffers from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

