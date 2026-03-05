OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man.

Deputies say Michael Vassell was last seen on March 2, near the 4900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

Vassell stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Deputies say he has grayish black hair and brown eyes.

According to his daughter, Vassell experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.