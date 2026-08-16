LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing man from Lauderdale Lakes.

Sixty-year-old Dieuseul Joseph was last seen Saturday afternoon near the 3200 block of North State Road Seven.

According to police, Joseph stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt with white pants and shoes.

His family says he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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