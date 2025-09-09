HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 5-year-old girl who went missing.

Detectives said Gianna Rodriguez was last seen in the area of 2900 Polk Street.

She stands 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing dark shorts, a white and grey striped shirt and white Crocs.

According to police, she meets the criteria for a “missing endangered juvenile.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357) or call 911 immediately.

