DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Amber Elizabeth Clymer was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of 700 block of Congressional Way in Deerfield Beach.

Clymer is five foot and two inches and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and has tattoos covering her right arm.

Detectives said Clymer has a medical condition requiring medication.

Anyone with information on Clymer’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

