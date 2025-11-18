DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old woman from Dania Beach.

Deputies say Ashley Scott was last seen on Friday, Oct. 17 in the 1100 block of South Federal Highway.

Scott stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

