PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Detectives say 39-year-old Eric Andrew Smith was last seen near Southwest 16th Street and 55th Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 10. He left home in an Uber to run errands but never returned.

Police say his cell phone was found on the ground in Fort Lauderdale.

Smith stands 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s unclear what he was wearing when he left.

Officials say he has a scar on his neck.

