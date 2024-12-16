NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit is searching for a 39-year-old man who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

Anwar Archer was last seen near Southwest 82nd Ave. and 13th Street in North Lauderdale on Saturday. He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

He stands at six feet and one inch tall, weighs 260 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his whereabouts, please call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP.

