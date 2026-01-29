POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking the public for help locating 32-year-old David Valenzuela.

Deputies say Valenzuela was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in the 1200 block of Southwest 26th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Valenzuela stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes.

According to the person who reported him missing, Valenzuela experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Valenzuela’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

