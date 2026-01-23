POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Pompano Beach.

Deputies say 31-year-old Maurice Sunny Esses was last seen on Tuesday Jan. 20, near the 300 block of Northeast Eight Avenue.

Esses stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Esses was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

According to his family, Esses experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

