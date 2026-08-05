PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officers said 30-year-old Davian Evon Daily was last seen on Tuesday afternoon on the bus bench at W. Broward Blvd and State Road 7 in Plantation.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Daily has a sore on his right foot, a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and the words “dream chaser” tattooed on his chest, according to detectives.

Police urge the public to not approach him if they spot him and to call 954-797-2100 immediately.



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