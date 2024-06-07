TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Alex John Feldbauer was last seen on Tuesday, June 4 at Henderson Behavioral Health located in 2900 West Prospect Road.

He is described as standing at five feet, eight inches tall and weighing around 199 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black-colored jeans.

BSO said that he has several neck tattoos and a rose tattoo on his hand.

According to staff at the facility, Feldbauer experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Feldbauer whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

