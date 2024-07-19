DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old man that has gone missing from Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said Alexander Acevedo was last seen at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 near the area of 3500 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Acevedo is said to weigh around 180 pounds, and stands tall at five feet and nine inches.

According to officials, he has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a cross tattoo on his left arm.

His family said that he experiences mental illness which requires medication.

Anyone with information on Acevedo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

