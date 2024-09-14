MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing endangered 26-year-old woman.

Authorities said Sofia DiTrapano was last seen on Friday evening. She may be traveling in a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson bearing the Virginia licence plate “TWS5581”.

DiTrapano was described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds, and stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Sofia DiTrapano meets the criteria of a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

