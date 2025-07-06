TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old man.

According to detectives, Claudy Poteau was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6000 block of Northwest 67th Terrace in Tamarac.

Poteau is stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a basketball jersey, gray pants, white socks and black slides.

According to his family, Poteau experiences mental illness and takes medication.

Anyone with information on Poteau’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

