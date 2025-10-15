FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale.

Thomas Mendez was last seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mendez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

According to his family, Mendez requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357). 

