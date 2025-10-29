MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the Margate Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old man.
Detectives said Dion Leroy was last seen in the 6900 block of Northwest 11th Court on the afternoon of Oct. 23.
Leroy stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing matching multi-colored sweatpants and a top.
Officials say he is an endangered adult.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Dion Leroy is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.