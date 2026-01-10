LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO officials, Madison Baker was last seen Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Northwest 34th Way.

Baker stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds, and has blonde/purple hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

According to the reporting person, Baker experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.