OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing 17-year-old girl from Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said Jaliya Annette Wimbush was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in the 5700 Block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

She is described as being five feet and seven inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes and has a scar under her left eye.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, lavender/white pants and lavender Crocs.

According to BSO, the person who reported her missing said she has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information on Wimbush’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.