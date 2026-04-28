MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s help in their search of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Detectives said Shawnna Fitts was last seen on April 21 in the 11500 block of Southwest 45th Court.

Fitts stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a small black duffle bag.

Police said she left her home and has not been seen since.

If you have any information or come into contact with her, please call Miramar Police at 954-602-4252 or Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.