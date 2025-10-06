WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Anthony Gonzalez Tovar.

Tovar was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Franklin Academy, located at 5000 S.W. 207th Terrace in Pembroke Pines.

According to investigators, Tovar’s parents contacted BSO’s Weston District deputies to report him missing.

Tovar is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

