MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing endangered child.

Sixteen-year-old Christine Regina was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Monday near 5766 Northwest 26th Street in Margate.

She’s 5 feet and 8 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Christine Regina is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.