TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who is missing out of Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Akila Young was last seen in the 7700 block of Northwest 78th Avenue around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Young stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 201 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was also last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants.

According to her family, Young suffers from several mental disorders that require medication.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

