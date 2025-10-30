LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Kennetha Whitley was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Northwest 22nd Street

Whitley stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and red sneakers and riding a purple and black bicycle and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

