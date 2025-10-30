LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Kennetha Whitley was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Northwest 22nd Street

Whitley stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and red sneakers and riding a purple and black bicycle and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox