LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who went missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to deputies, Rovan R. Stewart was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 7 around 7 p.m. in the area of 5000 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Stewart stands at five feet and nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink and black Nike jacket and sweatpants.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.