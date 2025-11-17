DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Zariiyah Hurst vanished on Nov. 8 from the 600 block of Siesta Key Circle in Deerfield Beach.

She stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black sweater and pants with “flame style” graphics on both articles of clothing.

According to her family, she was headed to her grandmother’s house in North Lauderdale when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO’s Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

