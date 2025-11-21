Hollywood Police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

Detectives say 13-year-old Alani Gonzalez was last seen Thursday morning off Plunkett Street and Southwest 19th Avenue.

Gonzalez stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has long braids and was last seen with a black and red bookbag and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Alani please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

