DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old.

According to detectives, Kemane Gordon was last seen around 9 p.m. on July 3, in the 1400 block of Southwest Fifth Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

Gordon is stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with white stripes, gray shorts and black slides. He was riding a black bicycle with gold markings.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

