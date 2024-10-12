PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Plantation.

Officials said Hormar Charilus ran away from the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Hormar Charilus has an altered mental status and is considered an endangered juvenile.

He is a black male who stands at five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a light blue shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact (954) 445-2942.

