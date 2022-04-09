FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man with Down syndrome who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 25-year-old Ishan Hubbard was last seen along the 2600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard on Saturday.

Hubbard stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Lauderdale Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and black sandals. He may be wearing black sunglasses and carrying a blue backpack.

Investigators said Hubbard may be in the company of 59-year-old Edward Hubbard and may be traveling in a blue Nissan Kicks with the Florida tag HKST46.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5510 or 911.

