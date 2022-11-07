WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Baxter heard westbound on foot.

Detectives said he suffers from significant medical issues and needs medication.

Investigators did not provide a physical description but said Baxter was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown shirt and unknown shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Wilton Manors Police detective Bonnie Owens at 954-390-2192 or bowens@wmpd.org.

