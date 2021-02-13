Search underway for man who went missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 52-year-old Raoul Claro stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has tattoos on both arms.

MISSING PERSON: Raoul Claro, 52yo male, 5ft 8in, Last Seen Wearing a burgundy shirt & jeans, tattoos on both arms. pic.twitter.com/BGgWc1hjJ5 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 14, 2021

He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Claro’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

