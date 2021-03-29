Search underway for man who went missing in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 41-year-old Yvecken Charles left his home along the 1400 block of Northwest 80th Avenue on Thursday and has not returned.

A family member said Charles has a history of mental illness.

Attached please find a media release for distribution regarding missing/endangered adult Yvecken Charles (10/01/79). pic.twitter.com/VGY7DcvBAR — Margate Police Department (@MargateFLPolice) March 29, 2021

He stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall, has a thin build, close cropped black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and goatee.

It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.