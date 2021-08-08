FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 36-year-old Christopher Matlack was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Sunday at an unspecified location.

Investigators said he is under the care of a physician and is known to have seizures.

#MissingPerson: #FLPD is seeking the public's help in locating an endangered adult male. Male is under the care of a physician and known to have seizures.



Please contact your local police department if located. pic.twitter.com/FQt30fyWnp — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 8, 2021

Matlack stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

