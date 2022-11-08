DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Dante David Glass was last seen just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court.

Glass stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and chest.

Glass was last seen wearing black and white shorts. He was shirtless and barefoot.

His family told detectives that he suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on Glass’ whereabouts to contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

