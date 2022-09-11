LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen at the Florida Medical Center, located along West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Harris stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants and a brown hat.

Harris suffers from dementia and medical conditions that require medication, according to his family.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

