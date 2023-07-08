HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man in connection to a bank robbery in Hallandale Beach.

According to the FBI, the subject walked into the Wells Fargo branch along the 1200 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Friday.

Investigators said the man demanded money from a teller before running out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This is the second time in less than a month that the same branch has been targeted. The FBI released surveillance pictures of a man who, they said, robbed the bank on June 15.

The FBI encourages anyone with information related to these robberies to contact the agency at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.