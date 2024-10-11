POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who vanished from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Jeffrey Rodgers was last seen on Friday, Sept. 27 near the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Rodgers stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and purple shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on Rodgers’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox