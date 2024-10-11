POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who vanished from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Jeffrey Rodgers was last seen on Friday, Sept. 27 near the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Rodgers stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and purple shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on Rodgers’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

